Texas City police officer injured during struggle with man, authorities say

Authorities say a police officer who responded to a crash in Texas City was injured during a struggle with a man.

The incident occurred Monday night at Palmer Highway and 35th Street.

Police say the officer went to the crash scene and discovered that one of the people involved had outstanding warrants. He reportedly was wanted on warrants for smuggling of a person/human trafficking, marijuana possession and evading arrest.

According to authorities, the officer was trying to take the man into custody when a struggle began, and the officer was pushed to the ground. The back of his right forearm was reportedly caught on a part of a vehicle and was severely cut.

Officials say backup officers who arrived on the scene used a tourniquet to stop the officer’s bleeding, and the officer was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect is likely to face charges in connection to the incident with the Texas City officer.

