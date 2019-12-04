Texas City police officer indicted after suspect sustained nose injury

article

A police officer with the Texas City Police Department has been indicted after a suspect received a nose injury after arriving at the jail.

On April 2, 2019, a suspect was arrested by a Texas City police officer, Shelby Wright, a four year veteran of the department. Following the arrest, the victim was transported to the Texas City Jail by Officer Wright in her police unit. After arriving at the jail, Officer Wright removed the victim, who was handcuffed with her hands behind her back, from the rear of her patrol unit.

While escorting the victim to the booking area of the jail, the victim received an injury to her nose and was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center the same day for treatment.

The injury was reported to the on-duty Captain the next day, who then reviewed jail video and body camera video of the arrest. After

viewing the video and gathering reports, Chief Stanton was notified on April 4, and reviewed the video and initiated an internal affairs investigation.

Officer Wright was reassigned to administrative duties where she has remained since the beginning of the investigation. Galveston County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division was contacted and advised that the arrest should be reviewed for any potential criminal violations.

On April 8, the videos and reports were delivered to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division. As a result of the findings of the criminal investigation, the case was presented to a Galveston County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

Officer Wright was indicted on the charge of Official Oppression with a bond amount set at $2,500.

Advertisement

The Texas City Police Department has strict policies prohibiting its police officers from using excessive force against anyone with whom they come into contact. These strict policies are underscored in the City’s and the Texas City Police Department’s policies, training and practices. Every incident of this kind in which force is used is taken seriously and subject to review by the department. Officers are subject to discipline up to and including possible termination for violating such policies.