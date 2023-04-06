A Texas City man was convicted of capital murder in a brutal 2020 home invasion.

On Wednesday, Jacob Alvarado was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the death of a Texas City man in a brutal home invasion in March 2020.

According to reports, in the early morning hours of March 28, 2020, Alvarado, who was 17-years-old at the time, Mason Perry, and Sean Greeness broke into the home of 19-year-old Colton Nowak and his girlfriend wearing masks, gloves, and with guns.

The three attacked Nowak and his girlfriend who were both asleep and demanded money. Nowak was able to retrieve his own gun and defend himself and his girlfriend.

Alvarado and Perry reportedly shot Nowak thirteen times and Nowak shot all three of the intruders. The girlfriend was shot once but survived.

Police arrived at the home and found Perry shot three times just outside Nowak's home. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead

Alvarado and Greeness had left the scene in Greeness’ vehicle, according to reports. Officers found the car about a mile from the scene with Greeness, who had been shot, dead in the driver’s seat.

Officials later learned a man was admitted to the HCA Houston Emergency Room with a gunshot wound just below his neck. They were able to identify the man as Alvarado and took the clothes he was wearing as evidence.

Alvarado was indicted for capital murder in the deadly invasion.

The trial began on March 27 and prosecutors presented evidence showing the victim’s DNA on Alvarado’s clothes. Prosecutors also argued the DNA and firearms evidence showed Alvarado fired fourteen separate shots at Nowak during the home invasion.

Records say evidence from Perry’s phone showed a text message conversation the day before the home invasion. Perry and Alvarado discussed the robbery and planned to zip-tie Nowak’s hands and feet, and planned to shoot Nowak if he went for his gun.

Alvarado was found guilty of capital murder after a three-hour deliberation. He was not eligible for the death penalty because he was 17 at the time.

He will be eligible for parole after he serves 40 years in prison, officials say.