Texas City ISD announces Thursday school closures for Kohfeldt, Calvin Vincent

The Texas City Independent School District has announced two schools will be closed on Thursday.

According to the district, classes are canceled for Kohfeldt and Calvin Vincent only for Thursday, Jan. 7 due to storm damage.

District officials said power is currently out at Levi Fry, Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary, and Blocker. However, they expect power to be restored overnight.

School officials said an announcement will be made in the morning.

Officials added that a fake tweet was circulating by students saying that school was canceled until Monday, however, it's not true.