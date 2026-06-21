Texas City shelter-in-place ends after refinery fire
TEXAS CITY, Texas - An "all clear" has been issued for Texas City residents after a refinery fire prompted a shelter-in-place on Sunday.
Texas City shelter-in-place ends
What they're saying:
The fire was reported Sunday morning at the Marathon Refinery near Highway 146 and 5th Avenue South.
A shelter-in-place was put into effect for a certain area near the refinery, but officials shared just before 11:30 that the shelter-in-place had been lifted.
The shelter-in-place was said to be out of precaution due to smoke in the area.
Emergency responders are still monitoring the air quality as a precaution, but police reported earlier that no chemicals were present as of about 10:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Other details are not available at this time.
The Source: Texas City Emergency Management and Texas City Police