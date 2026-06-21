Texas City shelter-in-place ends after refinery fire

The Brief A fire was reported at the Marathon refinery on Sunday morning. A shelter-in-place was issued, but has since been lifted. Air quality is being monitored as a precaution.



An "all clear" has been issued for Texas City residents after a refinery fire prompted a shelter-in-place on Sunday.

Texas City shelter-in-place ends

What they're saying:

The fire was reported Sunday morning at the Marathon Refinery near Highway 146 and 5th Avenue South.

A shelter-in-place was put into effect for a certain area near the refinery, but officials shared just before 11:30 that the shelter-in-place had been lifted.

The shelter-in-place was said to be out of precaution due to smoke in the area.

Emergency responders are still monitoring the air quality as a precaution, but police reported earlier that no chemicals were present as of about 10:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Other details are not available at this time.