Bicyclist shot in Texas, authorities investigating

Texas City police are investigating after a bicyclist was shot on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Texas City police received a call of a subject being shot on a bicycle in the 6200 block of FM 1765.

Investigators learned that a 20-year-old man was shot in the upper right left by an unknown suspect while riding his bicycle.

The victim was picked up and taken to a local hospital by a passerby driver.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5720 or the Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477.