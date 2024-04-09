In celebration of all things Texas City and life in the 409 area code, the mayor is proclaiming Tuesday as 409 Day.

Businesses and organizations are joining in on the celebration by offering special events, discounts and activities.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Texas City shared this list of deals:

Activities

• Texas City Museum --- $4.09 admission

• Bayou Golf Course --- $4.09 for a small bucket of balls at range

• Lowry Fitness Center --- $4.09 day pass

Events

• Temple Baptist Church --- bouncy houses, hotdogs, face painting, games & more from 4-9 p.m.

Services

• Animal Resource Center --- $4.09 adoptions

• Gulf Coast Transit District --- Giveaways of free ride vouchers

• RE/Max Cherished Properties --- $409 credit towards for purchase contract or listing contract

• Grease Monkey --- $10 discount on air or cabin filter with purchase of oil change

• ReyesCutz Barbershop --- $5 off a haircut

Food & Drink

• Rigo’s --- $4.09 desserts

• Brewchacho’s --- $4.09 margaritas (12 oz.) from 4-9 p.m.

• Coffee Connection --- $4.09 Frappes

• Pallet Bar --- open from 4-9 p.m. with $4.09 liquor, $4.09 chips & queso, $4.09 off select pizzas

• Ochos Rios Restaurant --- Jerk Burger with Brisk Tea for $4.09

• Luna’s --- $4.09 off with purchase of two entrees and two drinks

• Moonshine Cowgirls --- $4.09 Purple Gatorade shots

• Big Easy Saloon --- $4.09 honey mustard chicken wraps from 4-9 p.m., mini dom pitchers $4.09 from 4-9

p.m.

• Eggroll Anything – 409 eggroll and a $4.09 Texas City Ball (boudin ball coated with Cheetos)

• Roy’s Seafood & Soulfood --- $4.09 off $25 purchase

1801 9TH Avenue North Texas City, Texas 77590| 409-948-3111 | texascitytx.gov

Shopping

• Artsea Mermaid --- $4.09 for select men’s and women’s jewelry

• Scentsy with Jewelz Garay --- mystery bags and free shipping from 4-9 p.m.

• Southern Shore Vintage --- 10% off orders at southernshorevintage.com from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Second Chance Resale --- bag of clothes for $4.09

• El Cubano Cigar Factory --- $2 off the 409 Cigar

Donations

• EEvoTCG --- Donating a box of JP Crimson Haze Pokémon cards to Texas Children's Hospital

Everyone is encouraged to get involved in the celebration.

"We want to see how you 409," said the city’s communications coordinator Jennifer Laird. "Share a photo of your favorite things to do in Texas City, or take a group photo in the shape of 409, or post a video of your group talking about their favorite things about living in 409. Get creative and have fun!"

For more information visit https://texascitytx.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=437