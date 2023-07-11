Texas Children's Hospital successfully separated twins Ella Grace and Eliza Faith Fuller, who were conjoined at the stomach and shared some liver tissue.

The operation, led by Dr. Alice King, a pediatric surgeon, lasted six hours and involved a team of medical professionals.

"Our team began planning and preparing for this operation before these babies were even born," said King. "From conducting simulations of the procedure to collaborating extensively with our colleagues in anesthesiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology, and radiology, we have all been working together to achieve one common goal: the best outcome for Ella and Eliza."

In their mother's second trimester, an ultrasound revealed the twins were conjoined.

Dr. Roopali Donepudi and her team from Texas Children's Pavilion for Women prepared for their delivery via C-section, which Dr. Michael Belfort and Dr. Jesse Muñoz led.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ella and Eliza were born at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women at 2:11 p.m. on March 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

"The delivery of conjoined twins is very complex, and we are incredibly privileged to have the cutting-edge facilities and exceptionally skilled people for this type of coordinated prenatal care and birth at Texas Children’s Hospital Pavilion for Women," said Belfort.

The twins spent more than four months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, receiving specialized care and preparation for the surgery.

They were given special beds, medicines, and therapy to help their growth.

Following the procedure, they recovered quickly in the NICU. Their parents, Sandy and Jesse, expressed gratitude to Texas Children's Hospital as the twin sisters could finally be held separately.

"Texas Children's Hospital was a place of comfort and hope for our family," said Sandy. "From the beginning to the end, we were guided, informed, and comforted. We are so grateful God put some of the best doctors and nurses in our lives to give our girls the best chance at life. We truly love Texas Children's."

After four weeks, Ella and Eliza could go home with their family, marking a milestone in their journey.

