Texas Children's Hospital confirms patient tested positive for COVID-19

article

Texas Children’s Hospital confirms one patient in the hospital has tested positive for the virus causing COVID-19.

The hospital did not reveal any further information about the patient.

In a statement, Texas Children’s Hospital said, “We want the community to know we are fully prepared and have a detailed plan in place to identify, isolate and treat suspected cases of contagious infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Texas Children’s Hospital says they are in frequent contact with city, county and state health officials, and the CDC, and are following their recommendations as well the hospital’s policies and standard medical protocols.

“In preparation and response to COVID-19, Texas Children’s implemented various precautionary measures – including universal screening and social distancing – across our health care system in Houston and Austin to limit contact exposure and ensure the safety of our patients, their families and our team members,” Texas Children’s Hospital said. “Texas Children’s highest priority is the health and safety of those we serve. We will continue to keep the community at-large informed, while also respecting the privacy rights of our patients.”

More than 65 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the City of Houston. In the greater Houston area, more than 465 cases have been reported.

Advertisement

MORE: COVID-19 cases in the greater Houston area