Texas CBP officers intercept $6.8M of cocaine hidden in fresh flower shipment

The Brief CBP officers seized $6.8 million worth of cocaine hidden inside a shipment of roses at the Laredo Port of Entry. The drugs, weighing approximately 516 pounds, were discovered in a tractor-trailer following a canine and imaging inspection. Homeland Security Investigations has taken over the case; it remains unclear if any arrests have been made.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than $6.8 million worth of cocaine hidden within a shipment of fresh flowers earlier this week, authorities announced Saturday.

190,000 lethal doses found in rose shipment

What we know:

The seizure happened Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge after a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer for a secondary inspection. The driver, or the shipping company, officially declared to the government that the truck was carrying nothing but roses and fresh flowers.

During the search, which included a canine team and a non-intrusive imaging system, officers found 211 packages hidden within the floral shipment. The packages contained approximately 516 pounds of alleged cocaine. Officials state it was enough for about 190,000 lethal doses.

CBP officials estimated the street value of the narcotics at $6,899,798.

What they're saying:

"The discovery within a shipment of roses demonstrates the vigilance and expertise of our officers," said Alberto Flores, Port Director for the Laredo Port of Entry. "Their commitment to the mission reflects the high standards of service CBP upholds."

Homeland Security Investigations special agents have taken over the investigation into the smuggling attempt.