A Cameron police officer and a suspect have been killed in a shooting, officials say.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office says police responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of North Travis in Cameron around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told police she had been shot in the back of the neck by her spouse.

Cameron police applied for a warrant and searched a home on East 7th Street. where they were confronted by the suspect who started shooting at officers.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office says one officer was shot and taken to a hospital where he died, and the suspect was shot and killed on the scene.

The woman was reportedly also taken to the hospital for her injuries. No word on her condition at this time.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.