Texas border agents seize truck stuffed with snakes and lizards headed to Mexico

article

The Brief U.S. Border Patrol officers seized more than 100 snakes, spiders, lizards and salamanders from a truck attempting to cross over the border into Mexico. The driver of the truck was arrested, and the animals were taken by U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials. The driver was attempting to cross at Anzaldus International Bridge.



Customs and Border Protection officials said more than 100 reptiles, amphibians and arthropods were seized at the Texas-Mexico border last week after officers discovered them hidden inside a truck bound for Mexico.

What we know:

Officers at the Anzaldus International Bridge stopped a silver Toyota truck attempting to cross the border into Mexico. Officers said an inspection of the vehicle uncovered 166 exotic pets.

Officers seized the truck and the driver was arrested by Homeland Security agents. The animals were placed in the custody of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.

What they're saying:

"The smuggling of exotic pets has been on the rise in our area, and we work closely with our partners of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect and preserve these creatures and ensure that importations and exportations of wildlife adhere to all applicable federal requirements," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said.

In total, officers seized 95 snakes, 34 lizards, 16 frogs, 11 salamanders, 7 tarantulas, 2 centipedes and a tortoise.

Both the governments of the United States and Mexico have specific rules for importing and exporting animals.

What we don't know:

Officers did not release the name of the person arrested or the details of the charges.