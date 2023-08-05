On Friday, a Texas judge ruled the state's abortion ban was restricting, and the state must allow exceptions for doctors to provide care to women with serious pregnancy complications without fearing charges.

However, the state has appealed the ruling as of Saturday by filing a Notice of Accelerated Interlocutory Appeal, blocking the judge's ruling which means the abortion ban will remain in place.

The AG Office said in their appeal announcement:

"Protecting the health of mothers and babies is of paramount importance to the people of Texas, a moral principle enshrined in the law which states that an abortion may be performed under limited circumstances, such as in the event of ‘a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy’ that places the pregnant woman 'at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless the abortion is performed or induced."

State District Court Judge Jessica Mangrum's ruling is the first to undercut Texas' law since it went into effect in 2022, says the Associated Press.

According to AP, the challenge, filed in March, does not seek to repeal Texas’ abortion ban but instead aims to force more clarity on when exceptions are allowed under the law, which is one of the most restrictive in the U.S.

