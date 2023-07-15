Expand / Collapse search
Texas Amber Alert: Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen in Dallas

DALLAS - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Texas girl who was last seen in Dallas Friday night.

According to the alert, 11-year-old Tanya Jackson was last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave around 8 p.m.

Tanya Jackson (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Jackson was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering. She is 5’7" tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert describes Jackson as an "abducted child" but did not provide any additional information on the circumstances of her disappearance.

The Waxahachie Police Department said they are "deeply troubled regarding the safety and wellbeing" of the girl and asked the public to call their local authorities or 911 if they see her.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469)309-4400.