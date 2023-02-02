An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old Texas girl.

According to the alert, Aviani Brown was last seen in San Antonio just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Aviani Brown (left); Jaeshaun Brown (right) (Photos: Texas Department of Public Safety)

She was wearing a white beanie, black jacket, orange sweatpants and a gray onesie with the word "Unity" on it.

According to the alert, she may be with 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown. He is described as a Black male, 5’7" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a white 2020 Honda Accord with Texas plate PJB2582, the alert states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.

