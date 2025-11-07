Texas AG sues Galveston ISD over Ten Commandments law

The Brief Texas AG Ken Paxton is suing the Galveston Independent School district over a law requiring the display of Ten Commandment posters in classrooms. According to the filing, the district is required to display posters that were donated. In a board meeting, members approved a motion to delay the displaying of the posters until challenges to the constitutionality of the law have been fully heard and decided in court.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Galveston Independent School District over a new law that requires Ten Commandments posters to be displayed in public school classrooms if they are donated.

According to the filing, Paxton is asking the court for an injunction to require the district to comply with the law and display the posters that were donated to the district.

What is Senate Bill 10?

The backstory:

Senate Bill 10 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June and went into effect on Sept. 1.

It requires schools to post a "durable poster or framed copy" of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom.

The displayed copies would need to be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall and "in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom."

The bill mandates that schools that do not have posters that meet the requirements to accept donations or use public funds to replace them.

The other side:

Several Democrats opposed the passage of the bill. Amendments to let school boards vote on allowing the Ten Commandments in classrooms and pushes to allow codes of ethics from other religions were rejected in the Texas House.

However, the law is being challenged in multiple lawsuits, and the legal fight is expected to land before the Supreme Court.

Why is Paxton suing Galveston ISD?

Despite the law being challenged in court, Paxton issued a statement shortly before the law took effect directing all districts not involved in ongoing litigation to display the posters.

According to Paxton's filing, Texas State Senator Mayes Middleton donated displays of the Ten Commandments, but the school board voted not to display them.

However, at a meeting on Oct. 22, the Galveston ISD school board voted 4-3 to approve a motion that would delay the displaying of the Ten Commandment posters until challenges to the constitutionality of the law have been fully heard and decided in court.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Paxton said, "America is a Christian nation, and it is imperative that we display the very values and timeless truths that have historically guided the success of our country. By refusing to follow the law, Galveston ISD chose to both blatantly ignore the Legislature and also ignore the legal and moral heritage of our nation."

He added, "There is no valid legal basis to prevent Texas schools from honoring a foundational framework of our laws, especially under the misconception that a ‘separation of church and state’ phrase appears in the Constitution. It does not."

The other side:

In an e-mail communication to FOX 26, Galveston ISD said, "The district is closed today and will evaluate the AG communication next week. We will closely monitor any possible litigation and consult with our legal counsel before making further decisions. In the meantime, our focus remains on elevating instruction, valuing a respectful culture, and promoting a safe environment for students and staff."