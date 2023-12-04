Texas AG secures administrative stay preventing border barriers from being destroyed by federal government

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an administrative stay has been secured that will keep the federal government from destroying Texas's concertina wire fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border while the case continues to work its way through the courts.

According to a release, the Fifth Circuit has barred federal immigration officials from damaging Texas's wire fences while the U.S. Department of Justice prepares a response to Texas's motion for an injunction pending appeal of the district court's order.

A release stated the stay was granted in Texas's landmark lawsuit against the Biden Administration just days after a federal district court judge denied the state's effort to enjoin the federal government from cutting, destroying, damaging, or otherwise interfering with Texas's concertina wire border fence.

"I am pleased the court recognized the extent of the federal government’s blatant and disturbing efforts to subvert law and order at our State’s border with Mexico," said Attorney General Paxton. "This is an important step supporting Texas’s right to protect our citizens from Biden’s doctrine of open borders at any cost."

Texas filed the case with co-counsel the Texas Public Policy Foundation, and together they are seeking to stop the Biden Administration from destroying Texas’s wire fencing.

