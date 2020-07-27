Texas adds six days to early voting period for 2020 general election

An extra six days has been added to the early voting period in Texas for November’s general election.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the decision on Monday, which had been expected, as Texas continues to suffer from a major outbreak of COVID-19 across the state.

Early voting will now begin Tuesday, Oct. 13 instead of Monday, Oct. 19 and run through Friday, Oct. 30. The same period is also for mail-in ballots to be dropped off at county clerk’s offices.

"By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement.

Texas is one of a handful of states that has refused to expand access to mail-in ballots due to the pandemic. It is keeping its usual rules, allowing mail-in for people 65 years or older, the disabled, people out of the county on election day and people in jail.