Houston Texans rookie player Dylan Horton announced he is leaving the team for an indefinite period.

Horton, a defensive end for the Texans, released a statement on Wednesday stating:

"I’m currently dealing with a personal health matter that will keep me away from the team for an indefinite period of time. I want to thank my family, my teammates, and the entire Houston Texans organization for the support and care they have already provided me. I will provide updates from time to time, but my main focus right now is on my health and recovery. Thank you and God bless."

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) celebrates a tackle in the second quarter during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans on October 1, 2023 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by L Expand

Horton was drafted in the fourth round, 109 overall, in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He played college football at New Mexico State University from 2018 to 2019 before he transferred to Texas Christian University where he played from 2020 to 2022.