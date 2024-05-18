Cleanup efforts are underway after this week’s storm wreaked havoc across Houston. Now, one group of men is helping by cutting down trees that fell from the storm for free.

"Jesus went to meet people in need and that’s what we do," said Marcell Hunt, the unit leader for Texans on a Mission.

Helping hands are on the ground in Houston after the recent severe storms.

The Texans on a Mission volunteer chainsaw team was out in full force assisting people by clearing fallen trees.

"We don’t charge for what we do. Everything we do is free of charge," said Wendell Romans, the state chainsaw coordinator for Texans on a Mission.

Their first stop was the home of Jon Weathers. He found three of his vehicles crushed when large pine trees came crashing down.

"It was just kind of a crack and next thing you know, we’re down three cars," said Weathers.

The Texans on a Mission team worked tirelessly with chainsaws to cut through the fallen tree and free the trapped vehicles. They said this request for help is one of 17 they've already received.

"To have somebody walk in during this time of need and just help you unconditionally is a wonderful thing," said Weathers.

The organization saved victims of the storm thousands of dollars.

"A typical tree itself is going to start around $1,500 and go up. It just depends on the size of the tree and if you’ve got multiple trees, well you may be looking at a big bill," said Romans.

"When this side gets cleared, these homeowners will have some sense that their life is going to be back to normal. As soon as they get the power on, they'll be good," said Hunt.