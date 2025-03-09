Houston family asks for help finding suspect in son's fatal shooting

The Brief Police are looking for a murder suspect in connection to a shooting on Leawood Boulevard. Terry Meza Jr. was killed in the shooting. Meza's father is still looking for answers in the shooting.



Three suspects are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Houston last month. One of those suspects is still on the run.

Terry Meza Sr. says his faith is helping him grieve the loss of his son, 34-year-old Terry Meza Jr., but there are still several unanswered questions.

Leawood Boulevard shooting

The backstory:

Houston police say Terry Meza was found shot at 9700 Leawood Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Feb. 19 and later died at a hospital.

Three suspects are facing charges, but police say one man, 34-year-old Ubong Esiere, is still on the loose. Esiere is charged with murder in Meza's death.

The two suspects who have been arrested are Tracy Burleson, 32, who is also charged with murder, and Mackenly Palomo Medina, 23, who is charged with burglary.

Terry Meza Sr. says there was a brawl and when his son walked out he was shot in the back.

Father looks for answers in son's death

What they're saying:

Meza says he still has several questions about what happened to his son.

"From what I know, the story goes, he goes with this girl and there was a child involved and then I heard another story that there was marijuana involved. It was just a set-up drug deal gone bad. I dont know," he said.

Family members say Terry was everyone's big brother, who not only had dreams, but goals he reached.

He had a food truck called Fat Boys and a car wash.

"We call him Big T because he was a big dude. He had a big heart, but you know, he would look out for everybody, friends, family," said brother Israel Meza.

For now, they just want justice for his 6-year-old son.

"He was just completing a 5-year probation. He was clean, I know he wouldn't do something like this to go back," said Terry Meza.

