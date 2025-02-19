Houston crime: Suspect shot, killed by another suspect during apartment invasion, police say

article

The Brief Officers were called to Leawood Boulevard on a report of a shooting and home invasion. At least two men allegedly forced their way into an apartment and tied up the resident. The resident alerted a family friend who came to the scene with a gun. A shootout ensued between the friend and the suspects. The alleged suspect who was shot was pronounced dead at a hospital. The resident was also sent to a hospital for injuries.



An alleged suspect has died, and a victim is in a hospital after a home invasion in southwest Houston that led to a shootout.

Shooting on Leander Boulevard

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9700 block of Leawood Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot that had been shot at least one time.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Preliminary information from authorities stated a there was a complainant inside an apartment and two to three males wearing masks, came to the door, knocked on the door, and forced their way in.

Officials said as they were robbing him and tying him up, somehow he was able to notify a family member, who had a family friend that lived in the area arrive on the scene to check on the victim.

When the family friend arrived, authorities said he saw the victim was being robbed and pulled his gun.

That's when, according to authorities, one of the home invasion suspects shot another suspect involved.

The original victim of the home invasion was taken to the hospital. Officials said he was beaten up "pretty well," but they do expect that he's going to survive.

Authorities stated that some of the residents at the apartment complex said the original victim had just moved in the apartment and potentially the apartment used to be involved in some narcotics activity.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any information on who the suspect's are or the name of the name of the suspect who died.