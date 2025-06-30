Teen's body recovered from The Woodlands park pond

article

The body of a 19-year-old male was recovered Sunday night from a pond at Wendtwoods Park in The Woodlands, authorities said.

Teen drowns in pond

What we know:

The Woodlands Fire Department (TWFD) and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare were dispatched to the park in the Village of Creekside Park at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a possible drowning.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that a person had entered the water and had been missing for about 20 minutes. Crews searched the area, and once a rescue boat arrived, side-scanning sonar was used to locate the individual.

The male's body was recovered from the pond.

(Source: The Woodlands Fire Department)

What we don't know:

His identity has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

What they're saying:

The Woodlands Township gave this statement:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that occurred at Wentwoods Pond on Sunday, June 29. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young man during this difficult time.

Wentwoods Park is a Township-owned facility, and the safety of our parks and public spaces remains a top priority. We are fully cooperating with the Harris County Constable’s Office, Precinct 4, as they conduct their investigation.