Teen shot multiple times near Kashmere High School, Houston police say

A teen is at a Houston hospital after being shot multiple times across the street from Kashmere High School, which is in lockdown.

Houston police say it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday at a park in the 5000 block of Bennington.

"Both of the victims were shooting at each other," said HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu. "There is an apparent rivalry between the two."

Both shooters were said to be 15 or 16 years of age.

One teen, who is not believed to be a student at the high school, was taken to a Texas Children's Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

He suffered "three gun shots to the abdomen, one to the arm, and one to the thigh," Cantu. She added that he was in surgery at the time of the news conference.

The other teen, who fled from the scene injured, was identified by others at the scene as a student at Kashmere.

Police are looking for him.

There is no word on the motive at this time.

Kashmere High will have a staggered release on Wednesday due to the incident.

Here is the updated release schedule:

