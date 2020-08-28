Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot in the head at Rosenberg apartment complex, police say

Published 
ROSENBERG, Texas - An active shooting investigation is underway in Rosenberg Friday afternoon. Officials confirm a 17-year-old was shot.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area around Westwood Village Apartments where the shooting occurred.

Rosenberg Police received a call around 12:20 pm that a shooting was happening between two apartment complexes in the 1200 block of Westwood Drive.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers that they believed a suspect was in an apartment. Around 1:30 p.m., a SWAT team arrived and was able to make contact with the suspect inside an apartment and successfully detained him.

The shooting is still under investigation.