Teen shot in northwest Harris County dies at hospital, victim identified

A teen is dead after being shot in northwest Harris County on Monday morning.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Steubner Hill Dr. around 8:35 a.m.

The deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old Black male in a bathroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies later identified the teen as 17-year-old Dominique McCoy. Deputies say McCoy was visiting the home.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the suspected shooter, 17-year-old Reginald Smalls, who lives in the home, claimed that McCoy had startled him inside the home, causing him to shoot him.

Manslaughter charges have been filed against Smalls.

Charges of tampering with evidence were also filed against 18-year-old Lekedrick Bowden, who was also staying at the home.