Teen selling PlayStation 5 shot in attempted robbery, deputies say

article

A teenager was hospitalized Sunday after he was trying to sell his PlayStation 5 in northwest Harris County and the deal went sideways.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say an unidentified teen, 19, was selling the PlayStation 5 to an unidentified buyer in the 8300 block of Gros Ventre.

At some point, the buyer shot the 19-year-old, authorities said, in order to steal the game system.

The teen was rushed to a nearby trauma center in stable condition and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. I

We're told the PlayStation 5 remains on the property but it's unclear if any arrests were made. No other information was available, as of this writing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP