Teen dies after falling 30 feet on Moab Rim Trail

article

A 17-year-old high school senior died Friday after falling 30 feet on the Moab Rim Trail in Utah.



According to the Moab City Police Department, Zoe McKinney was hiking with a group of friends in the Kane Creek Canyon area when she slipped and fell off of a sheer cliff face.



Friends called 911 and tried to find a way to get to her, but there was no safe way to do so. First responders rappelled down cliffs to reach her, but she had already died. They worked for about two hours to recover her body.



The school district called McKinney "a remarkable student."

RELATED: Ski resort worker killed after falling from chairlift in Utah



"We will honor her memory throughout the remainder of this senior year," the school district said.



"We recognize the devastating impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time," police said.