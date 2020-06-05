Teen dies in crash that split car apart in west Harris Co.

A teenager has died and two other people hospitalized after a crash that split a car apart in west Harris County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 6 and Loch Katrine Lane just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies say a BMW and a Hummer collided at the intersection. The BMW was split apart in the crash.

A teenage passenger in the BMW died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the Hummer was cooperating with investigators at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.