Teen arrested, charged in murder of man found dead in Humble home by mother
HUMBLE, Texas - A man has been arrested in the mysterious murder of a 20-year-old man who was found dead in his Humble home last week.
Harris County Sheriff's Office reported Monday night that Devente Leonard, 17, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Keshauwn Badger.
Badger was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds by his mother on Sunday, Dec. 20 around 10:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Red Castle.
His mother did a welfare check at the home after reporting she had last spoke to him on Friday.
There were no obvious signs of forced entry to the residence but the victim's new Grey Dodge Caravan purchased from an auction is not at residence.