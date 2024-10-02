Ted Cruz vs. Collin Allred: Texas Senate race tightens with 34 days until election

The Brief With just 34 days until the election, Democrat Collin Allred is only three points behind incumbent Ted Cruz, indicating a highly competitive Senate race in Texas. National Democrats are ramping up funding for Allred's campaign, focusing on positive biographical ads to bridge the knowledge gap among undecided voters. Allred positions himself as a cooperative candidate, but opinions vary, with some Republicans questioning his true moderate credentials as both parties prepare for an intense final month of campaigning.



34 days and counting until Texas chooses a U.S. Senator, and by nearly all accounts, the race between incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Collin Allred is a tight one.

"Allred is only three points behind Ted Cruz, and that's a gap that he could conceivably close. The challenge for both campaigns between now and November 5 is to define Colin Allred in the eyes of the approximately one quarter and one third of likely voters who don't know much about the Congressman," said Mark Jones, Rice Political Analyst and Pollster.

To fill and conquer that knowledge gap, National Democrats are injecting precious stretch run cash into a competitive campaign once thought a Lone Star long-shot.

The additional outside millions are funding a flurry of positive biographical spots in major Texas markets.

"There is a sub-set of voters out there who like Donald Trump, but aren't wild about Ted Cruz. They are not 100% locked in on Colin Allred, but they are willing to give him a chance," said Jones.

As a means of persuasion, Allred promotes himself as a cooperative bi-partisan willing to work across the aisle.

While the non-partisan Common Ground Committee scored Allred a "champion" of cooperation, fellow Texas Congressman, Republican Dan Crenshaw has a much different assessment.

"There's a list of them who are actually moderate, who will actually do bi-partisan legislation with us. He's not on that list. Ever. He's never been moderate, you know. He has a moderate tone. He's a nice guy. He seems like a good person. So people think moderate, but no, you got to look at their votes," said Crenshaw.

Holding Texas is critical to Republican hopes of regaining control of the U.S. Senate, so an inflow of GOP cash is likely for amounts to a final month arms race over the airwaves.