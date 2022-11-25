Team USA fans in Houston react to 0-0 draw against England

Fans were excited to cheer for the United States Men's Soccer Team Friday.

Houstonians packed out Pitch 25 as Team USA took on England for the World Cup - they were able to keep The Three Lions scoreless and finish the day with a tie match.

WORLD CUP NEWS

Watch how fans reacted to Friday's final score in this video.

Team USA must beat Iran next week to advance to the knockout round, and England is scheduled to face Wales - both matches are set for Tuesday, Nov. 29.

