If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it's the value of teachers, who are more than just educators.

That's why all week long, organizations are doing their best to show their thanks during Teacher Appreciation Week, including Whataburger, which announced it will be giving discounts as well as free breakfast items to educators.

The freebies will begin on Monday, May 8; the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week, where educators can indulge in week-long free breakfast entrées and a special discount from their Whatastore.

Whataburger also says it will be surprising more than 55 teachers with $1,000 checks for their schools throughout the week. These teachers, according to a press release, were nominated by their community.

To learn more about Whataburger's efforts during Teacher Appreciation Week, click here.