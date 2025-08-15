TEA accountability ratings for 2024-2025: See Houston-area school districts
HOUSTON - The Texas Education Agency on Friday released A-F Accountability Ratings for the 2024-2025 school year.
What are Texas school accountability ratings?
Why you should care:
Texas public school districts and individual campuses are given a letter grade, A-F, which "measures what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."
By the numbers:
According to the TEA, 24% of districts and 31% of campuses across the state improved their letter grade, and only 15% of campuses saw a decline.
2024-25 School District Ratings
Click the links below to see ratings for individual campuses, past ratings and performance in specific areas like student achievement.
- Houston ISD: B
- Aldine ISD: C
- Alief ISD: C
- Clear Creek ISD: B
- Crosby ISD: C
- Cypress Fairbanks ISD: B
- Deer Park ISD: B
- Fort Bend ISD: B
- Galena Park ISD: B
- Galveston ISD: C
- Huffman ISD: C
- Humble ISD: C
- Katy ISD: B
- Klein ISD: B
- Lamar CISD: B
- Pasadena ISD: B
- Sheldon ISD: C
- Spring ISD: D
- Spring Branch ISD: B
- Tomball ISD: A
Click here to see ratings for school districts across the state.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Education Agency.