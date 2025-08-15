TEA accountability ratings for 2024-2025: See Houston-area school districts

The Brief The Texas Education Agency released accountability ratings for last school year. Here's how to see the letter grade assigned to each district and campus.



The Texas Education Agency on Friday released A-F Accountability Ratings for the 2024-2025 school year.

What are Texas school accountability ratings?

Why you should care:

Texas public school districts and individual campuses are given a letter grade, A-F, which "measures what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."

By the numbers:

According to the TEA, 24% of districts and 31% of campuses across the state improved their letter grade, and only 15% of campuses saw a decline.

2024-25 School District Ratings

Click the links below to see ratings for individual campuses, past ratings and performance in specific areas like student achievement.

Click here to see ratings for school districts across the state.