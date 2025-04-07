TC Jester wrong-way driver dead after crashing into cargo container
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in the Shady Acres area early Monday morning.
What we know:
Sergeant Davdo Rose reports around 2:30 a.m., Houston Police and Fire Department units were called to a crash near 2030 East TC Jester Boulevard.
When they arrived, they learned a 35-year-old male driver in a Jeep was involved in a rollover crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation shows he was driving on the wrong side of TC Jester and crossed over the median, hitting a convex box in a parking lot.
The force of the crash pushed the convex bock back into a fence and forced the vehicle to overturn.
Sgt. Rose reports the driver appeared to not have been wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.
Houston police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
What we don't know:
Authorities are investigating if impairment also played a part in the wrong-way crash.
