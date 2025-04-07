TC Jester wrong-way driver dead after crashing into cargo container

The Brief A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a cargo container in the Shady Acres area. Police say the man was driving the wrong-way on East TC Jester Boulevard and crossed over a median. The man appeared to not have been wearing a seatbelt, police report.



Houston police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in the Shady Acres area early Monday morning.

TC Jester wrong way crash

What we know:

Sergeant Davdo Rose reports around 2:30 a.m., Houston Police and Fire Department units were called to a crash near 2030 East TC Jester Boulevard.

When they arrived, they learned a 35-year-old male driver in a Jeep was involved in a rollover crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Preliminary investigation shows he was driving on the wrong side of TC Jester and crossed over the median, hitting a convex box in a parking lot.

The force of the crash pushed the convex bock back into a fence and forced the vehicle to overturn.

Sgt. Rose reports the driver appeared to not have been wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

Houston police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities are investigating if impairment also played a part in the wrong-way crash.