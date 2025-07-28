Tattooed theft suspect sought in nearly $1,000 sunglasses heist

The Brief A man stole approximately $900 worth of sunglasses from a retail store in the 29300 block of Northwest Freeway on July 24. The suspect was caught on video surveillance and is described as a Black male with full tattoo sleeves and a durag. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.



Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Office responded to a theft call at a retail store located in the 29300 block of Northwest Freeway on July 24, 2025.

Sunglasses theft

What we know:

Upon arrival, loss prevention reported that between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., an unidentified male suspect entered the business and stole approximately $902.00 worth of sunglasses before fleeing the location.

Video surveillance captured the suspect.

Suspect description

Dig deeper:

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'10", 175 lbs., with a goatee and black hair covered by a durag.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with a logo, a black shirt with a white logo, black shorts, white slides, a black cross-body bag, and a Nike bag.

Notably, the suspect also has full tattoo sleeves on both arms.

What they're saying:

"If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement." said Constable Mark Herman.