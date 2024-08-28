The Brief Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing kitchen merchandise from a Target on Eldridge Parkway. Harris County officials describe suspect as a Black male, around 30, with long dreadlocks and a beard.



Harris County law enforcement are asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a theft at a Target store in Southwest Houston.

According to Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap, on Aug. 15 a man was seen on security cameras walking into the department store located in the 2700 block of Eldridge Parkway.

SUGGESTIONS: Harris County crime: Woman arrested after firing gun in road rage incident

The suspect loaded a shopping cart with several hundred dollars’ worth of kitchen merchandise before walking out of the store without paying.

Officials describe the suspect as a Black male, around 30-years-old, with long dreadlocks and a beard. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a white tank top, black shorts, white socks, black and white shoes, and a white rag wrapped around his head.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Investigator Rebecca Valdez at rebecca.valdez@cn5.hctx.net or submit information through the online crime tips webpage.