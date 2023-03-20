Expand / Collapse search

Taco Bell bringing back '90s hit in blast from the past menu

By Stephen Sorace
FILE - View of a Taco Bell restaurant sign and logo. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Taco Bell is heating up its menu this summer with the return of the fan-favorite Volcano Menu.

The fast-food restaurant will reintroduce the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco and the option to add Lava Sauce on any item beginning in June, the company announced Thursday.

"From petitions, to recreating their own DIY alternatives from home, Taco Bell fans took to social advocating for the return," the restaurant said. "Taco Bell heard and is making this summer hotter than ever."

Customers looking to turn up the heat with the returning menu items will be able to place orders beginning June 29, but Taco Bell Rewards Members will get access to the spicy selection two days earlier on June 27, the company said.

The Volcano Menu was first introduced in 1995 and has since developed a "cult-like following" from fans who have "relentlessly championed its return," according to Taco Bell.

The fiery variety was taken off menus in 2013, according to the Daily Meal.

Taco Bell said more information about the menu’s return will be released leading up to its reintroduction.

