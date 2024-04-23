T-Pain, wife victims of hit-and-run driver in Atlanta

article

Rapper and singer T-Pain says he wants to track down a hit-and-run driver who left him, his wife, and his employees stranded on the side of an Atlanta road.

T-Pain, whose given name is Faheem Rashad Najm, posted a video on Instagram from the scene of the crash early Monday morning.

"Whoever just f------ ran into the back of my g---d---- truck and whoever just f------ hit me and my wife, my road manager, my driver — whoever just did that s–- and drove the f–- off … life’s about to get so much worse," the "Buy U a Drank" singer said.

T-Pain then pointed out that whoever hit them left their car's grill and multiple baby toys at the scene of the crash.

"We know what we're looking for now," he said. "I know times is hard … but s--- is going too great for me to not make me want revenge right now because you drove the f--- off."

He said he was thankful to be alive but joked that the crash threw off his packed schedule.

In the comments, T-Pain said that they were about a mile away from making it home from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the crash happened. He described the vehicle that did it as a "2003-2007 silver Chevy SUV that probably looks like they hit something super hard and missing the grill."

The full video is below. (Content warning: The video has explicit language)

Thankfully, T-Pain said he was fine, but his driver had to be "hauled off" by medics at the scene.

The post received over 167,000 likes and supportive comments from other celebrities, including Timbaland, Loni Love and Amber Riley.

Despite the dangerous situation, T-Pain was able to laugh about it.

"Ppl that are saying my neck and back gonna hurt tomorrow are really underestimating how much my neck and back was already hurting from just being old," he joked.

The Roswell Police Department are reporting they have arrested the person they believe is responsible not long after the crash.

After receiving a description of the vehicle that was involved, Roswell PD used Flock cameras to track the vehicle to a neighborhood near Brook Valley Drive and Oak Knoll Way.

Inside the vehicle, they found two full bottles of beer along with an empty bottle on the passenger side floorboard. They all found another 9 full bottles of beer in the middle console.

They also found a passport and various receipts in the vehicle. Using that information, they located the suspect, Rene Galvan, at an address in Woodstock.

RENE GALVAN

Galvan admitted to police officers he had drunk multiple beers and the keys to the vehicle were in his pocket. Galvan smelled of alcohol, according to police, and had urinated on himself.

Galvan was placed under arrest and transported to the hospital to be checked out. Once he was medically cleared, he was booked into jail.

