Late former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner to lie in state at Houston City Hall

The Brief Late U.S. Rep. and former longtime Houston mayor Sylvester Turner will lie in state in the Houston City Hall rotunda. The Texas House signed a resolution on Thursday allowing Turner's body to lie in state on March 13 and 14. It was announced Turner passed away on Wednesday.



The Texas House also signed a resolution on Thursday allowing Turner's body to lie in state on March 13 and 14.

Sylvester Turner’s long legacy in Houston

The backstory:

Turner was born and raised in Houston’s Acres Homes. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at the University of Houston before earning a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

He worked as a trial lawyer and later co-founded his own firm specializing in commercial law and personal injury litigation.

Turner served 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 139. His first term was in 1989.

He was elected as Houston’s mayor in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, reaching his term limit.