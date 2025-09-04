SWAT standoff in Stafford, suspect barricaded on Lawrence Lane: police

Stafford police officers are at the scene of a SWAT standoff in the southwestern Houston-area early Thursday morning.

According to preliminary information, a suspect is barricaded inside a residence in the 13700 block of Lawrence Lane.

The Stafford Police Department reports Stafford Road is closed from Cravens to Mula Road. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

No additional information has been provided at this time. We will continue to update this story when more details become available.