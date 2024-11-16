SWAT scene unfolds in East Harris County neighborhood

A SWAT scene unfolded in East Harris County on Saturday afternoon following a report of a domestic violence disturbance, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to the disturbance in the 14800 block of Life Oak Green.

The alleged suspect refused to exit, and SWAT was called to the scene, the sheriff says.

The public was advised to expect a large law enforcement presence.