The Brief Harris County SWAT, U.S. Marshals, and Houston police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect in a Kingwood neighborhood. The suspect is wanted for sexual assault charges. Bear Branch Elementary School is nearby and on "Secure the Perimeter."



There is a heavy police presence for an apparent SWAT scene in a Kingwood neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department says Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT and the U.S. Marshals are at the reported scene near Garden Lake Drive and Tree Lane.

According to the sheriff's office, a suspect is barricaded inside a home, refusing to come out. The suspect is wanted for sexual assault charges.

School on Secure the Perimeter

What they're saying:

Humble ISD confirmed that Bear Branch Elementary, which is located nearby, is on "Secure the Perimeter."

A district official said, "Bear Branch Elementary is currently on Secure the Perimeter due to police activity in the area. During Secure the Perimeter, students and staff remain in the building and access to the campus is restricted. Classes continue as normal during this time."