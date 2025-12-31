SWAT called for barricaded suspect in Southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON - SWAT officers have been called for a reported suspect barricaded in Southeast Houston.
Southeast Houston SWAT scene
What we know:
The scene is on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Fairgreen Lane.
Houston Police tell FOX 26 that officers initially responded to a crisis call at the scene.
The suspect allegedly fired shots, but no injuries have been reported.
The suspect has since barricaded themselves, and SWAT officers have been called to the scene.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department.