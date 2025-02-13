Image 1 of 2 ▼ Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

Two teenagers were uninjured when an SUV crashed through their Spring-area home on Thursday morning. The driver sustained minor injuries.

What we know:

Around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, an SUV traveling down Floral Ridge continued straight despite the road ending and crashed through the front door of a home at the intersection with Pepperberry Trail.

Two teenagers were home but were not injured in the crash.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, reportedly sustained minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the Spring Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Spring Fire Department helped to stabilize the home, which sustained significant damage.

What we don't know:

The driver was not identified. It’s not clear what caused her to crash into the house.