Suspect who led HCSO deputies on pursuit killed after crashing into pole

A suspect is dead after leading Harris County deputies on a pursuit on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the suspect crashed into a pole at the 4500 block of McCarty where the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the suspect died on the scene.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.