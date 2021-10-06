Suspect on the run following double shooting in Hempstead where teen was shot in the face

article

Officials are piecing together what led up to a shooting Wednesday night in Hempstead, where a woman was shot twice and a teenager in the face.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but according to police, it happened in the 1800 block of 3rd St. located far northwest of Houston past Waller County.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, as of this writing, but we're told a woman was shot twice, once in the back and in the chest. A 16-year-old girl was also shot in the face. Both were airlifted to a hospital but their condition was not disclosed.

The suspect meanwhile, authorities say, is still on the loose and have set up a perimeter to search for them.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.