Suspect in custody after off-duty Surfside Police Department Officer was stabbed in SE Houston

One man is in custody after a Surfside Police Department officer was stabbed in SE Houston on Wednesday evening.

50-year-old Victor Castaneda is now in custody and charged in connection to the stabbing.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. at a restaurant located on the 6100 block of Telephone Road.

Assistant Chief Martin with the Houston Police Department said the officer came in to eat and saw another person exposing himself to customers and employees of the restaurant.

Martin said the officer attempted to intervene and that's when a fight occurred with the suspect.

Authorities said they moved outside the restaurant and that's when the suspect stabbed the officer several times in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Martin said the off-duty officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Martin added the officer lost blood, but he's going to be ok.

The Surfside Beach Police Department identified him as Officer Nathaniel Williams.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.