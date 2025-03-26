Hirsch Road murder suspect fled to El Salvador, found dead: police

The Brief Alvaro Lovos, the suspect in a November 2024 murder, was pronounced dead after fleeing to El Salvador. Lovos was charged for the death of 67-year-old Charlie Wilson. Wilson was found dead in the 6900 block of Hirsch Road by Houston police.



A suspect wanted for the murder of a man in north Houston back in November has been found dead, according to the Houston Police Department.

Murder suspect found dead

What we know:

Alvaro Lovos, 57, was charged with the murder of 67-year-old Charlie Wilson.

Wilson was found by Houston police on a sidewalk in the 6900 block of Hirsch Road on Nov. 19, 2024.

He was suffering from head and body trauma. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Lovos as the suspect and charged him with the murder on Nov. 20, 2024.

HPD detectives learned he fled to El Salvador, but it was confirmed he died on Jan. 19.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not reported the cause of Lovos's death.