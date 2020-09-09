Suspect charged, another sought in connection to Houston motorcyclist's death

article

Houston police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a motorcyclist, and authorities are searching for another suspect.

Juan Mancillas, 21, is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Police say Justin Ortiz, 23, died on June 27 after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a motorcycle.

Authorities say Ortiz was on a motorcycle traveling southbound on Lockwood Drive, crossing over the East Freeway, when a blue BMW struck one of Ortiz’s friends who was riding with him.

A black Chevrolet Tahoe then struck Ortiz, according to police. HPD says the BMW and the Tahoe then fled the scene.

Ortiz died at the scene. Authorities say the friend was not seriously injured.

According to Houston police, preliminary evidence indicated the vehicles possibly struck the victims deliberately.

Police say further investigation identified Mancillas as the driver of the BMW. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver of the black Chevrolet Tahoe is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

